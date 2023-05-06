Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.75.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

