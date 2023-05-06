Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Lifted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 583,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,385,000 after acquiring an additional 79,732 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

