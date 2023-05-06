Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (OTC:JUBPF – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 23,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Jubilee Metals Group from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.