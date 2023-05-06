JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UPMMY. UBS Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.