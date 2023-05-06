JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPHY opened at $44.33 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.