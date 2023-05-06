Joystick (JOY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,080.93

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and $13,080.93 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,508.26 or 1.00020554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05668527 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,809.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

