John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 21,200.0% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Motors Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.