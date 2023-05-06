John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $517,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

