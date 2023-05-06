John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 936.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 357,847 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata Stock Up 8.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

TDC stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.