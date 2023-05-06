JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $341.5-345.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.99 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.91.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at $120,484,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JFrog by 93.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

