JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -138.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:JBGS opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $260,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

