Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 3.0 %

JHG stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JHG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

