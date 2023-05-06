Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Itron were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Insider Activity

Itron Price Performance

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $60,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $60,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $81,909.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,335,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.