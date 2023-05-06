iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $812.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.