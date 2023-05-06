iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.59. 1,830,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

