iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,696,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 5,256,105 shares.The stock last traded at $38.73 and had previously closed at $38.57.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

