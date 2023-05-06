iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.56

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 66941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

