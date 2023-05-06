iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

