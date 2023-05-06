iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.34 and a 200-day moving average of $398.79. The stock has a market cap of $308.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

