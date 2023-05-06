IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Rating) were up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Approximately 2,577,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).
IronRidge Resources Trading Up 9.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.50. The company has a market cap of £134.83 million and a PE ratio of -39.17.
About IronRidge Resources
IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.
