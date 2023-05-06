Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. 873,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,546. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

