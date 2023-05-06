iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

