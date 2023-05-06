Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 9.81. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,998. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.