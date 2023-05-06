Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 5th (ARW, AVNW, BIP, BWA, CFG, DCP, FUN, IR, IRM, IVAC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 5th:
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
XPO (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
