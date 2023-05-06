Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 5th (ARW, AVNW, BIP, BWA, CFG, DCP, FUN, IR, IRM, IVAC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 5th:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

