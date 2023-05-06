Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Andrew C. Nelson Buys 2,000 Shares

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 2,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $24,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,436.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Several brokerages recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

