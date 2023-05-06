Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $37,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

