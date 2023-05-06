Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 27,638 shares.The stock last traded at $154.09 and had previously closed at $156.56.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
