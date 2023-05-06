Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 27,638 shares.The stock last traded at $154.09 and had previously closed at $156.56.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

