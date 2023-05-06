Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 27,638 shares.The stock last traded at $154.09 and had previously closed at $156.56.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

