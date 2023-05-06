Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.53 and last traded at $95.21. Approximately 2,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.37.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter worth $1,340,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.