Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Interface Trading Down 3.4 %

Interface stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. 728,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Interface has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $433.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 276,707 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Truist Financial cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

