Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Interface Trading Down 3.4 %
Interface stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. 728,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Interface has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $433.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Interface Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Truist Financial cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
