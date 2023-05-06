Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

ICE stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

