Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.14 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of INTR opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.17 million and a P/E ratio of 176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

INTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.