Intact Financial (IFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.84 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter.

Shares of IFC opened at C$199.87 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$170.82 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$196.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$197.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

