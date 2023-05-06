Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PODD stock traded up $6.53 on Friday, hitting $328.76. The stock had a trading volume of 975,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.31. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,587.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.31.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.