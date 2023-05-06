Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 382,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Insulet were worth $112,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.31.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $328.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5,479.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.03. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

