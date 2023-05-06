Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $111.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.25.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.01%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 34,408 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $3,984,102.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,392.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

