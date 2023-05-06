Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells $21,108.22 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $21,108.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 12 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $465.72.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88.

Wayfair Stock Up 11.0 %

Wayfair stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wayfair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.