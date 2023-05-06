Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells 3,597 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $183,842.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,268.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morphic Price Performance

NASDAQ MORF traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 978,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.16. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. State Street Corp increased its position in Morphic by 64.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 831.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 102.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $10,789,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORF. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

See Also

