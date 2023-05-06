Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells 3,597 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $183,842.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,268.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Morphic Price Performance
NASDAQ MORF traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 978,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.16. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on MORF. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.