Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells 3,402 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.60. 1,815,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,473. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

