Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells 2,187 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $488.49 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

