Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 17,515 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

DVAX stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 439,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

