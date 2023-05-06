Insider Buying: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Buys $1,362,394.28 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of Loews stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

