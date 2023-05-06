Insider Buying: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Buys $10,285.00 in Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) EVP Todd A. Etzler acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $10,285.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,287.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

HBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

