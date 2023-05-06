Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Inogen Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of INGN stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 236,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,716. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

About Inogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Inogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.