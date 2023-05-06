Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of INGN stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 236,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,716. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.
Several brokerages have commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
