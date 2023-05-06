Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Down 0.3%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.83. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTJL. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 23.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $2,328,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

