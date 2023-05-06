Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.70-9.40 EPS.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. 346,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.80.

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,867 shares of company stock valued at $903,227. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ingredion by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingredion by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

