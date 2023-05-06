Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $4,822,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Insider Activity

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

