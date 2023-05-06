Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Infosys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 11,268,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,294,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.