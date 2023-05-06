indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $297,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $315,900.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $401,136.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 3.7 %

INDI opened at $8.11 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

