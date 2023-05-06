IMV (TSE:IMV) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

IMV stock opened at C$1.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. IMV has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$15.60.

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

