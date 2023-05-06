Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $199.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

